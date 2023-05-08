MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were displaced following an early morning fire on Monday. According to the City, around 3:30 a.m. on May 8. crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a home in the 6400 block of Wewoka Place after a fire broke out in the back of the residence.

Non-life-threatening injuries caused by broken glass while evacuating were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the two people displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.