MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A long-standing tradition will continue for Midland Fire Department at Station #11 on Briarwood Rd. this week. The push-in ceremony for the new engine comes a few years after an engine was lost in a fire in December of 2019, Oxy donated a large portion of funds to replace that engine.

The Push-In ceremony for MFD’s new engine is being held at 9:30 am, on Thursday, July 21st to celebrate engine #11 donated by Oxy.

In a recent news release, the new engine is a Spartan Metro Star, one of the most popular models of fire engines to date. Midland Fire Chief Chuck Blumenhaur expressed his gratitude to the local partners that made this donation of a new engine possible.

“The Midland Fire Department is so grateful for local partners like Oxy. We pride ourselves in helping the Citizens of Midland during their times of need.”

Midland Fire Chief Chuck Blumenhaur continues, “Having a corporation like Oxy come to our aid when we had a need shows their commitment to the Citizens of Midland and the Permian Basin.”

According to the news release, the push-in ceremony celebrates that the engine is ready to serve the Northwest area of Midland and Midland County.

Jason Sevin, Oxy Midland Basin President & General Manager shared why this engine is important to the community and our local first responders.

“First responders are essential, and we deeply value the daily work they do to keep our communities safe,”

Jason Sevin, Oxy Midland Basin President & General Manager continues to say,

“Midland is home to our base of Permian Basin operations and Oxy is pleased to provide funding to the Midland Fire Department for critical equipment to serve and safeguard our community, neighbors, and families.”

Push-In ceremonies date back to the 1800s and the days of horse-drawn fire equipment. Historians say that when returning to the station, firefighters had to unhitch the horses and “push in” the fire wagon.