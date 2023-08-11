MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With fires and incidents happening around the Basin, crews of firefighters are working to keep themselves safe.

Between the pounds of gear and all the other risks involved in fighting fires, fighting fires can be dangerous.

“The heat is a huge factor, its already 100+ outside and we’re going into structure fires, we’re going into where the temps could be anywhere between 550-1000 degrees, we’re wearing gear that is designed to keep thermals out as well as keep thermals in, depending on which way the heat is traveling,” said Bryce Pruitt, the Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The Battalion Chief says that with the heat comes some big changes that are needed to adjust.

“In terms of firefighting, it requires us to have more people on scene, having more ambulances on scene for that to keep guys cool, and having to rotate guys quicker in and out of fires to make sure they’re staying cool enough that they don’t have a heat related emergency,” continued Pruitt.

MFD says it is also checking fire hydrants across the city regularly, making sure they are working properly in the event something were to happen.