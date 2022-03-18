MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — A wildfire in Eastland County has fire departments from all across Texas deploying to help. As part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System(TIFMAS), the Midland Fire Department left for the trip on Friday afternoon, along with several other agencies to help contain the fires that spread across more than 45,000 acres in Eastland County.

MFD Assistant Chief, Michael Tully said this has been a prearranged partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

“We have an agreement, to, when we have staffing, send resources to large events, when the state requests,” said Tully.

Tully said this program has been running for quite some time now and has helped in several massive fire events, not just in Texas, but across the nation.

“Since 2008, we’ve responded to multiple incidents in the last 15-20 years. Hurricanes, fires, we’ve even responded out of state to California,” said Tully.

Tully also mentioned that the program allows for other fire departments to prepare for the event that other areas may need more assistance when it comes to dangerous conditions. Most of the time the departments are sent to the areas ahead of time to prepare.

“There are times when we know critical fire weather is coming that the state will put out requests to pre stage vehicles and we did, there were units pre-staged ahead of this event, but they’ve been there helping for the last day or so, since the event started,” added Tully.

Depending on the need for the fire department in their own county, Tully mentioned they may not be able to send reinforcements to others, but if the opportunity arises to help others, MFD is more than willing.

“Us sending resources out of the county, depends on our staffing needs and the weather in our area, if we think we’re gonna have an issue then we will hold onto them, obviously we didn’t have an issue and other parts of the state need help, so we’re more than willing to send them,” said Tully.

Tully said the units that arrived today, will be in the area for one to two weeks, just depending on the status of the fire.