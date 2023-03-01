MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For the first time ever, the Midland Festival Ballet will be hosting the Regional Dance America Southwest Festival.

Starting on March 9th, the festival will consist of 3 days of dance classes and performances in several different styles.

The classes will be taught by master teachers from across the country and will be held at the Bush Convention Center from 9am until 4:30pm.

After the classes there will be 3 performances each night at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30pm.

18 pre-professional companies from Arkansas, New Mexico, and Texas will be there with over 400 dancers, as well as over 200 directors, choreographers, teachers, and musicians.

Only participating company dancers may take classes; however, all performances are open to the public. Tickets are available here.