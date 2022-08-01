MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland family, in partnership with the Midland Fire Department and COM Aquatics, is holding a mini-golf tournament fundraiser Tuesday evening to help raise money for 3-year-old Belle Cooper, a Midland girl who drowned in June of last year.

The tiny tot and her twin brother were born prematurely, and the odds have been stacked against Belle from the start. She had heart surgery when she was nine months old and miraculously survived. Now the family is praying for another miracle.

Belle and her family are hoping that hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help ease the damage left in the wake of her near fatal drowning. But the therapy comes with a hefty price tag.

“She has anoxic brain damage which is common in drowning children,” said Grandmother Janett Lewis. “Her and her older brother were playing in a kiddie pool, and it did have more water in it than normal…they love to play together and splash, and she fell over backwards, and she swallowed some water. Everything just happened (quickly) because it takes just 20 seconds for a child to drown.”





If you want to help Belle- and have a lot of fun in the process, the mini-golf tournament will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. August 2 at the Green Acres Mini Golf Course at 2905 Highway 80 in Midland. COM Aquatics and the Midland Fire Department will be conducting water safety training throughout the evening to highlight the importance of water safety.

If you can’t attend the event, but would still like to help, you’ll find Belle’s gofundme here.