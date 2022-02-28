MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is still searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this month. Now the family is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the location of the missing teen. The family said it is also looking into hiring a private investigator using funds from a fundraiser held over the weekend.

Robledo was last seen at her home on February 15, the family says she may have left the home with three friends, but they do not know their names, nor do they have any way to contact them. Robledo’s phone has been turned off, and, according to her sister, Robledo, nor her friends have shown up for school since she went missing.

The family said on the evening of the 15th, Robledo called her mom, and through tears said, “I’m sorry, I love you, but I have to go.”

Robledo was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas and a black hoodie. While Robledo is often pictured with multiple tattoos, the family said in a previous interview the tattoos are fake and subject to change.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also sounding the alarm, asking for help to find the missing teen. If you have seen Robledo, please call Midland Police at 432-685-7108, or 1-880-THE-LOST