LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech clinched its opening series with a 12-1 win over Gonzaga Saturday at Rip Griffin Park.

A pair of Midland Legacy Rebels helped the Red Raiders improve to 3-0.

Senior Bo Blessie took a no-hitter into the 6th inning before allowing his only hit in the game. The right-hander struck out four Bulldogs in six innings to register his first career win as a Red Raider.

Ty Coleman led the way at the plate for the Red Raiders. The former Rebel was 5-for-5 with a double, three runs batted in, and three runs scored.

The Red Raiders opened the scoring in the 4th inning plating three runs starting with a Gage Harrelson single to left to score Gavin Kash and Coleman.

The scoring started in the 5th inning with Kevin Bazzell’s first career home run. The inning’s second run came when freshman Will Burns was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to put the Red Raiders in front 5-0.

Kash’s two-run triple to right center highlighted a four-run 6th inning. Kash went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

The Red Raiders would add three more in the 8th with the final run coming on a Hudson White sacrifice fly that scored Ryan Brome.

The Red Raiders (3-0) close out the series with Gonzaga at 11 a.m. Monday at Rip Griffin Park.