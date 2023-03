MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All donations go toward Fix West Texas Pet Pantry which provides free pet food to people who are low on funds to provide for their pets.

The Domino’s Pizza Pet Pantry Food Drive will be running through the end of March.

Dry or wet dog food, cat food, cat litter, and other pet supplies are all accepted.

You can drop off your donations at the 1307B N Loop W Domino’s location.