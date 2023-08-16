MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Dentistry for Kids is looking to make sure kids have everything they need as they head back to class.

As part of their “Caring4Community” donation program, and in preparation for the upcoming school year, Midland Dentistry for Kids will be donating $3,000 in supplies to a local elementary school in need.

“So, it’s our very first year doing our Caring for Community program here in Texas. We have other offices in Mississippi, North Carolina, and Louisiana as well, and we wanted to just find a way to give back to our community, we wouldn’t be here without you guys,” said Crystal Meza from Midland Dentistry for Kids.

The public can vote from a list of local schools in need until August 18th, with the winner being announced on August 22nd. You can learn more about the Dentistry, donation program, and vote for a local school at their website.