MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Support Midland Crime Stoppers and be entered for a chance to win 40 different prizes over the course of 40 days, totaling over $18,900 in prizes.

The official start date of the drawings will be announced once all 1,000 tickets have been sold and will last 4 weeks.

Drawings will occur twice a day at 10am and 12:27pm. They will select the winning number using the Pick 3 Texas Lottery drawings.

Each ticket is only $40 and is eligible for all drawings, even if you win.

Prizes include 20 firearms and 20 Ally Outdoor gift cards in varying amounts.

Four of the prizes are worth over $600, so it will require the winner to fill out a W9 for a 1099-MISC.

You can either stop by Ally Outdoors or Central Fire Department to get your tickets in person, or you can purchase your tickets through PayPal or Venmo.

You must be 18 years of age to purchase tickets and you must qualify under all applicable laws to receive a firearm.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit the Midland Crime Stoppers website.