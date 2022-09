MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody.

If you know where Freels can be found, your tip could be worth a $500 cash reward. Call 432-694-TIPS.