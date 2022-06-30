MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers in conjunction with U.S Marshals need your help locating 32-year-old Fabian Hernandez also known as Fabian Madrid.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers, Fabian is wanted for escaping federal prison from Dismiss Charities Halfway House. Authorities have limited details on his whereabouts, if you know anything you’re asked to call Crimestoppers or the police.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

*Reward eligibility- must submit a Crime Stoppers tip via the hotline, website or mobile app and law enforcement use the tip to make an arrest.