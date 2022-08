MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Crime Stoppers says that the U.S Marshals are looking for 52-year-old Alfonso Rios.

Rios is wanted for Supervised Release Violation – Conspiracy to Distribute and to Poss With Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

Midland Crime Stoppers says that if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $500 cash reward.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call crime stoppers.