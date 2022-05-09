MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person that hasn’t been seen since 2018. According to Midland Crime Stoppers, Caitlin Denison was last seen in January of 2018.

In a recent post on the Midland Crime Stoppers Facebook page, Caitlin Denison of Reno, Nevada told her family that she was in Midland with a man that she’d met from Reno. The post goes on to say that her family got a call from Denison sometime on January 10th of that same year, telling them that she was scared for her life. According to the information provided by Midland Crime Stoppers, that was the last time her family heard from her.

Caitlin is seen here in this photo with blonde hair and blue eyes. Midland Crime Stoppers describe her as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. In the images below, you can see that she has a tattoo on her left finger of an alien head and the letter “M”, a tattoo of a Libra scale on her left forearm, two piercings on each side of her nose, and a piercing on her bottom lip.