Thieves steal more than 80K from Midland area ATMs, Crime Stoppers offering reward for information

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police are asking for help to identify several suspects accused of stealing more than $80,000 from multiple ATMs.

Around 11:00 p.m. on June 14, a 2007 Ford Dually was stolen from the parking lot of 4301 Raleigh Court.

MPD says that stolen truck was then used to steal two ATMs from 5329 W Loop 250 and 912 N Midkiff.

According to MPD, the suspects used chains and hooks attached to the truck to open both machines.

The suspects took the money cassettes from inside.

The empty money cassettes were later found in the 3500 block of W. Michigan. The stolen truck was found in the alleyway of Tremont and Sagemont.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.