MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for assistance in identifying a male subject involved in a theft from HEB.

On March 28th, at about 12:29pm, a white male entered the HEB, located at 3325 W. Wadley, with a child and stole a brisket valued at $132.55. The suspect then left the premises in a white Ford F250 with an unknown license plate.

If you recognize this individual, or have more information, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, go to 694TIPS.com, or use the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230331024. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.