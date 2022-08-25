MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Crime Stoppers are investigating a purse theft that happened around 9:30 pm on August 2nd at the La Flor de Michoacan, located at 802 S. Garfield St.

The surveillance video revealed that a male with a beard, wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black hat took the purse off of the chair and walked out.

Midland Crime Stoppers says that the man was seen leaving with two females and another male in a white SUV.

If your tip leads to an arrest or helps identify the suspects involved, you will be eligible for a cash reward.