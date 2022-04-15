MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your hands on luxury fashion one raffle ticket at a time! The Midland Crime Stoppers is hosting its 40 nights of Fashion Fundraiser with more than $18,000 dollars worth of prizes to give away.

Jewelry, handbags, and gift cards are all a part of the fundraiser giveaway and if you want in on all the fun, Midland Crime Stoppers suggest that you purchase your raffle ticket soon.

The giveaway will only sell 1,000 tickets (numbered 0-999) and once each one is sold, the drawing will officially begin. For those who want a better chance at getting their hands on one of the prizes, you can purchase more than one raffle ticket to be entered into the drawing. The winners of the drawing are determined by the exact order of the Texas Lottery Pick 3-day drawing at 6 pm, Monday through Friday.

There will be a total of 40 drawings, one for each night of the fundraiser. Raffle tickets are a total of $50 and each one is automatically entered in all 40 drawings, so ticket holders can win as many times as their number(s) come on the Pick 3.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online through PayPal/Venmo, Midland County Sheriff’s Office & Central Fire Department as well as Crime Stoppers Board Members.

If you are selected as a winner you will be notified daily by telephone and/or email and the Crime Stoppers office will arrange to provide you with your prize. Midland Crime Stoppers says that for people who purchase their tickets online, those tickets are assigned at random, and all ticket sales are final.