Midland Crime Stoppers again asking for help to solve hit run from last June

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is again asking for help from the community to find a driver accused of hitting a teen last summer.

Around 8:25 a.m. on June 2, a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 5000 block of Andrews Highway when he was hit by an older model white Ford F150. According to MPD, the driver left the scene without stopping to help the injured victim. The driver was last seen traveling south on Midland Drive near Cuthbert.

According to Crime Stoppers, MPD believes the white truck is an extended cab and has a white headache rack and a toolbox in the bed. Several large items were seen in the bed of the truck and investigators believe the front grill of the truck was damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $6,000 cash reward.