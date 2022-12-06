MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Motorists traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads will see significant detours along Interstate 20 beginning December 16 with the demolition of the Cotton Flat Road bridge.

In preparation for this demolition the Cotton Flat Rd bridge crossing I-20 has been closed. During nighttime demolition, the main lanes will be closed with traffic diverted to the frontage roads, then shifting traffic back to the main lanes with nighttime service road closure to complete the demolition. The Midkiff bridge will soon follow with closure and demolitionearly in 2023.

While work is being done, Midland County recommends that drivers coming from the east take Rankin Hwy to CR 140 to access anywhere south of I-20. For drivers traveling west, its recommended that they use CR 1232 to CR 140.

Midland County said it has worked closely with Texas Department of Transportation leaders on this project to ensure that emergency response agencies can respond asrapidly as possible without being held up by closed roads or other construction related issues. The County’s 911 Communications Center has the ability to close roads in thedispatch program so that the Fire, Police, and Medical Computer Aided Dispatch systems will route responders around the closed roads.

“Major road construction can be frustrating, TXDOT, Midland County, and the City of Midland work very closely to ensure that the County’s emergency response is minimally affected,” said Justin Bunch, Emergency Management Coordinator for Midland County.