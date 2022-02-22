MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Warrant Service is asking for help to locate several people with outstanding warrants. Do you recognize any of these faces? If so, you are encouraged to call 432-688-4700 with any information on where law enforcement agencies may be able to find them.

Matthew Duane Johnson has one outstanding warrant for displaying a fictitious license plate.

Matthew Duane Johnson

Jonathan Bernard Williams who has two outstanding warrants. One for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and another for driving with an invalid license.

Jonathan Bernard Williams

Jennifer Michelle Lopez who has two outstanding warrants for driving while intoxicated.

Jennifer Michelle Lopez

Marylin Denise Jones who has two outstanding warrants. She is wanted for prostitution and possession of marijuana.

Marylin Denise Jones

Ronald Troy Legg has five outstanding warrants. Those include displaying a fictitious vehicle registration, driving with an invalid license, violating a protective order, falsifying a drug test, and possession of a dangerous drug.

Ronald Troy Legg

Frank McKinley Allen who has two outstanding warrants. One for possession and another for theft.

Frank McKinley Allen

Midland County Warrant Service is a multi-function department within Midland County. The department is responsible for setting up payment plans for the County and District Courts, the department also serves warrants issued by all four Justice Courts in Midland County. You can learn more about the service, as well as find more information about other wanted fugitives here.