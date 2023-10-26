MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elections officials in Midland County want to remind voters of some important election codes regarding things voters can and can’t do in voting centers.

A spokesperson for the County said some voters have been upset when asked by election workers to put their phones away and said use of electronic devices in prohibited within 100 feet of a voting center. For voters using a “cheat sheet” for voting on their phones, officials said notes about candidates and issues on the ballot need to be transferred to a sheet of paper before arriving at a polling location.

Additionally, County leaders said the Secretary of State Office said people are allowed to wear individual school shirts and anything with a plain Midland ISD logo; however, wearing items declaring support for or opposition to the school bond is prohibited. District ID badges are also prohibited.

Early voting is underway now through November 3. For a closer look at what’s on the ballot, click here.