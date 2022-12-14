MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to the tripledemic, the Midland Health Department says the data isn’t in yet for RSV, but they have seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen an increase of 67% in our COVID cases from October to November. As far as our flu cases go, there is a 21% increase in influenza, and that’s data from hospitals and clinics in our county,” said the Midland Health Department’s Health Services Manager Dr. Whitney Craig.

Leaders at the Midland Health Department say it’s not surprising to see a rise in the tripledemic diseases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 around this time of year, although they say in 2022 the tripledemic came a bit earlier than expected.

And similar to the Ector County Health Department, Midland health experts believe relaxed COVID-19 restrictions are playing a role in the tripledemic’s spread. That why the Midland Health Department has some tripledemic safety tips so you can stay happy and healthy this holiday season.

“I would recommend that people exhibit good hand hygiene. If there’s soap an water, use them. If not, use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer. Also, if you can be somewhere that is well ventilated, then that would be your best option. And then cough ettiquete is important. A lot of people don’t really think about that but it makes a big difference. If you don’t have tissue to cough or sneeze into, make sure you’re using your upper arm and not your hand,” said Dr. Craig.

And if you’re looking for additional protection during the tripledemic, you can always call up the Midland Health Department for a flu or COVID-19 shot. To schedule an appointment, just call 432-681-7613