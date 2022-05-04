MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Be aware of scammers, as they’ve become a problem for many people in the Basin. If you’ve been receiving any calls of someone impersonating themselves as an employee of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, then you are a victim of a scam that’s impacting many people in our area.

In a recent post on Facebook, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office says that its office has received several complaints about a personal calling saying that they work for MCSO. Deputies say that scammers have been known to change phone numbers and use local area codes to deceive their victims.

MCSO says that if you or someone you know receives this type of phone call, be sure to hang up and block the number and never send them money if they ask.