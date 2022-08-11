MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.



Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.

Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Restraint (Violation of Bond), and Evading Arrest.

Anyone who knows where these suspects may be found is asked to call 432-688-4700.

Midland County Warrant Services is a multi-function department within Midland County- the division is responsible for setting up payment plans for the County and District Courts and also serves warrants issued by all four Justice Courts in Midland. The group uses social media to help locate people with fines related to outstanding warrants, you will find more wanted suspects on the service’s Facebook page- if you see yourself on the page, you can pay your fines online here. Once the fines are paid your picture and information will be removed.