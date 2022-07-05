MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Children of all ages are invited this morning to an interactive and educational event at Centennial Library and the Downtown Library. The “Touch a Truck” event will allow children to see a sanitation truck up close and learn its day-to-day functions.

The truck will visit the Centennial Library at 11 am today and the Downtown Library at 1:30 pm. Organizers say that people who attend the event will be entered into a drawing to take home 4 tickets to see Matilda, provided by the Midland Community Theater.