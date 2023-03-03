MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County workers began a project this week aimed at improving Fairview Cemetery. A new in-ground irrigation is being installed now, with a price tag of more than $840,000.

David Sapp, Director of Fairview Cemetery, said the new system will help with future efforts to keep the cemetery clean and looking its best. The 45-acre project is expected to take several months to complete.

County leaders said investing in the cemetery has been a big priority and crews are hopeful the improvements will bring peace of mind to Midlanders with loved ones buried there.