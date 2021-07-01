Midland County launches online assessment for flood damage

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County is asking anyone who experienced damage from recent flooding to complete an online assessment.

According to a release, the assessment will allow the Office of Emergency Management to better understand the damage caused by recent rains.

Data gathered will be shared with local and state departments for future planning and mitigation efforts.

Currently, there is no federal or state disaster assistance allocated for recent flooding. If assistance is offered in the future, the Office of Emergency Management will submit all data received to apply for assistance.

