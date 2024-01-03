MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Elections Office is looking to hire poll workers to help fill 23 election locations throughout the coming election season. The County said many previous poll workers have quit because of health and aging.

Employees would be needed from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 or 8:00 p.m. during the following elections this year:

Joint Primary Election – March 5, 2024

Special Election – May 4, 2024

Joint Primary Runoff Election – May 28, 2024

General Election – November 5, 2024

Runoff Election – December 14. 2024

Election workers are paid $10 per hour; to qualify, employees must be registered voters of Midland County and attend a poll worker training class, which is offered multiple times, including evenings and Saturdays. If you are interested in helping, fill out this form and return it to the election office: