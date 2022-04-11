MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County Fair will be hosting Midland’s Largest Egg Hunt at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th during the Downtown Midland’s Farmer’s Market on the lawn of Museum of the Southwest.

“With over 6000 eggs in play we will be hiding eggs throughout the grassy surfaces at Museum of the Southwest,” said Executive Director Kasey Kelly.

Eggs will be filled with small toys and prizes, including many prizes from event partner Whataburger. Children of all ages are invited to participate. Just look for the area designated for your age bracket.

The Easter Bunny and Pinto Bean the Pig will be there as well to entertain the kids throughout the morning.