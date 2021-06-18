Midland County Fair to hold pie competition

Amateur and professional bakers will compete for the 2021 Golden Rolling Pin award

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Registration for the Midland County Fair second annual pie competition is now open.

“From the traditional apple pie to a host of others, we are excited to invite amateur and professional bakers alike to compete in the Basin’s only Pie Baking Competition.” said Kasey Kelly, Executive Director of the Midland County Fair.

The competition will include two categories: professional and amateur.

Within each category bakers can enter in one or both subcategories of Apple Pie and Not-Apple Pie.

The competition is open to everyone and free to enter. Bakers can register online here.

Bakers will bring their pies to the Bush Convention Center by 11:30 a.m. July 3. Judging will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The winners in each sub-category will receive the coveted Golden Rolling Pin 2021 and 4 tickets to the Midland County Fair 2021.

“The Pie Baking Competition is the official kickoff of Fair season in Midland”, said Kelly. “In addition to the Pie Baking Competition, we’ll be giving away tickets to the Midland County Fair at various events around the city including our celebration of National Funnel Cake Day on July 16 where anyone who buys a funnel cake from any food truck in Midland and posts it online with #midlandcountyfair will receive a pair of tickets to the fair.”

The 11th annual Midland County Fair will be held August 26 – 29 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.