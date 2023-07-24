MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Midland County Commissioner’s Court approved an outdoor burning ban for all of Midland County. This burn ban will be in place for at least the next 90 days.

A news release said people living in the County may still burn household trash because the County does not provide trash services, however, you must follow a few additional guidelines. Trash must be burned in a barrel, a water source must be on hand in case of emergency, and you must call the non-emergency number at 432-685-7340 prior to burning.