MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland viewer reached out to ABC Big 2 News after getting two early voting ballots in the mail, but the county elections office has an explanation.

Midland County Election Administrator Carolyn Graves says that the mix-up is because of 1200 defective ballots initially being sent out. Graves also says this was all because of 35 voters being sent early voting ballots that didn’t have the mayoral race on them.

The issue was corrected and new ballots were sent out to parts of Midland’s precinct 110.

“Adding that race changes the position of the ovals, and that’s how the ballots are read. So to resolve the ballots by the ballot board, it would be faster to record those votes if we went ahead and sent a second ballot,” said Graves.

Midland’s Charles Hodges is one of the voters who received two early ballots, although none of his were missing the mayoral race, prompting him to wonder if there was some funny business going on with local elections.

“The first thing that popped into my mind was fraud. If I fill out both ballots and send them back, that creates a real problem,” said Hodges.

Charles Hodges is no longer worried about voter fraud after learning about the ballot error, and hopes it serves as a teachable moment to local elections officials.

“I think we learn from our mistakes, and I have confidence in the election officers. I’m happy but also concerned and want to see what’s going to happen with this down the road, because there will be someone out there that will try to get away with sending both ballots back,” said Hodges.

But Carolyn Graves says that won’t be an issue in Midland County because local election officers will be using a tracking system to ensure that only one ballot will be counted per voter. But that also means that the mayoral race won’t be called until after the votes are tallied on November 9th.