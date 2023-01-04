MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s county commissioners are eager to have a productive 2023, especially newly elected commissioners Jeff Somers and Diane Anderson.

They took time to speak with ABC Big 2 News before the first commissioners court of the new year about their top priorities.

“We’ve got a few key roads in my precinct that need to be addressed, and we’re already working on that. And our county water is an issue. We have got to have a reliable source to get county water to our residents out there,” said precinct 2’s Commissioner Somers.

And precinct 4’s Commissioner Anderson has her eyes set on one of the county’s most famous landmarks.

“One of my big issues is investigating (the Midland County) Horseshoe. The Horseshoe has lost money month over month over month. That was proven last year. So I really want to investigate that and see what the issues are and see how we can stop spending so much money on the Horseshoe,” said Commissioner Anderson.

If you’d like to follow the work of the Midland County commissioners, you can check out the livestream of the commissioner’s court by clicking here. The court meets the second and fourth Monday of every month.