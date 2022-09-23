MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland County Commissioner Luis Sanchez is being charged with driving while intoxicated. Jail records show that he was arrested Friday and is still behind bars pending disposition.

The Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson released a statement Friday saying, “First, we want to assure the community that all Midland County officials take our elected positions very seriously. It’s important to remember he is still entitled to his presumption of innocence. This will be treated just like a regular case. We want to emphasize that this incident does not represent what we stand for as your election officials who serve on the commissioners court.”

As for Sanchez, there’s no word yet on when he will be out of jail.

Chapter Eight of the State Code on local government says, a county commissioner can be removed from office if charged for intoxication, on or off duty.