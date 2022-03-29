MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On March 28, 2022, the Midland County Commissioner’s Court approved an Outdoor Burning Ban for Midland County. As of Tuesday, all outdoor burning in Midland County is prohibited. This Outdoor Burning Ban will be in place for the next ninety days, which will fall on June 6, 2022, unless the ban is extended.

The burn ban was approved because of severe drought conditions, as determined by the Texas Forrest Service, and will be enforced to protect the lives and property of those living in the county, according to a news release.

People in the county can still burn household trash because the County does not provide trash services. However, only household trash can be burned. The trash must be burned in a barrel and there must be a water source close by. Those burning trash are also asked to call 432-685-7340 before lighting the barrel on fire.

Ector County Commissioners also voted to approve a burn ban last week for those living in and around Odessa. Anyone caught violating the ban could face a fine of up to $500.00.

You can find more information on the ban, including exceptions to the ban, here.