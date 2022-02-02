MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland locals were getting ready for the storm earlier today before the Winter storm hit. Many are worried it was going to repeat last year’s Winter storm, which was a nightmare for many.

Chad Mcnerlin, a Midland resident says this year, “We got a heater in our well house to make sure it doesn’t freeze we do have a backup generator this year for loss of power and plenty of space heater and taking care of our animals”

He also says he has a horse and he is bringing as much warmth to the barn as he can to avoid them freezing.

People aren’t the only ones preparing, Midland County and TXDOT have a plan in place. TXDOT has 170 employees working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. They also have put out snowplows to patrol the streets. Midland County officials say it’s all about planning.

“if you do get on the road.. make sure you do it safely and you do have a plan a b and c,” Sergeant Leith Hill said.

Yet, black ice may be a dangerous issue on the roads but it can make sidewalks slippery too. One Midland resident says she’s prepared. “definitely getting salt for the sidewalk, so no one slips and breaks their booties or anything”

The bottom line, people are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Midland Resident Kimora Gallegos said, “I’m buying 3 times more than what I did before because last year was very unexpected and we only prepared for a week virus a whole month so I was able to prepare a bit more.”