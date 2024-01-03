MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Community Theater has begun renovations to the Cole Theatre, following the conclusion of the 2023 holiday musical, The Sound of Music.

Interior renovation rendering

According to a post on social media, major demolition work began on the main lobby, with all the ceilings being removed, bathrooms gutted, as well as indoor and outdoor construction work beginning.

The Box Office at the Cole Theatre will be open until March 9th for membership and ticket purchases for the 2024 opening musical.

Interior renovation rendering

MCT says it will be open for The Wizard of Oz performances, but things will be very different, with little space to gather in the lobby before the show or during intermission. The women’s restroom in the lobby of the Mabee Theatre II will be available, with a portable restroom unit for men in the parking lot.

The Cole Theatre will be closed to the public for daytime activities beginning on Monday, March 11th. The Box Office will move to the Yucca Theatre, located at 208 North Colorado, with the box office and concessions being demolished in March and construction expanding at the Cole Theatre.

Exterior renovation rendering

Shows, classes, work calls, rehearsals, and activities will still take place, but daytime access to the public will be closed. All staff will be available through email and cell phone.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Executive Director Timothy Jebson at tim@mctmidland.org.

You can learn more about the Midland Community Theatre on their website.