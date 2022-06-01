One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later.

Beeson was known by many for his love of baseball, which brought an entire community together. He was like a family member to his former coach.

“This doesn’t affect Travis’ family, it has affected our family as well. There’s no words to describe it, I mean it’s truly like losing one of my own children,” expressed Brandon Westenburg, Beeson’s old coach.

Deputies said the suspect who hit Beeson was, 25-year-old Gabrielle doctor from Arizona

Travis’ mother said she’s beyond heartbroken.

“I just cant believe how fast that happened, and totally unexpected. He’s the most beautiful human being but this is totally not right, none of it. He’s touched a lot of lives,” said an emotional mother, Barbara Beeson.

As she still copes, Barbara said she never expected, nor ever wanted to experience outliving her own child.

Travis’ best friend said the heartbreak will last for a long time and Travis will be missed dearly for the rest of their lives.

“It was a relationship, just one that you can’t really replace with any body else. One of those ones, that it didn’t matter that you talked every day or if it was years that went by, you just kind of picked up where you left off. I just always want him to remember that he was my brother, and he was my best friend, no matter how long we were apart,” added best friend and baseball teammate Brandon Blair.

The suspect was charged and placed in custody on a $50,000 bond and is set to to face a formal filing of charges Thursday, June 2nd.

Since the crash a GoFundMe page has been started to help the Beeson family with medical and funeral costs. To donate, visit this website: https://gofund.me/712a247e .