MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jacob Ringenbach is only 5 years old- he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in January of this year.

His family has been struggling in more ways than one since his diagnosis: mentally, emotionally, and of course, financially, as they have to travel to Lubbock and other Texas cities for treatment, nearly every weekend.

His mom, Rachel, said the cancer was gone for quite some time but came back quite recently.

“We did our first round of chemo and the day before our second round of chemo, Jacob started not acting right. They did another MRI and his cancer had come back,” she said. “And it had pretty much covered his brain and his entire spine. So, he is now, at this point he is considered terminal.”

Rachel reiterated that the past few months, as a mom, and as a family as a whole, it has been very difficult, watching someone they love go through what Jacob is going through.

“It’s been really hard, as a family, we make it work. It’s hard because logically and scientifically, we know it’s not a battle that he’s gonna win.”

But somehow, Jacob keeps on fighting, and won’t give up.

“Literally a warrior, I’ve never seen a kid go through so much fight and fight so hard, especially now, and it’s really hard to see him fight now because,” she paused. “I don’t want to say there’s no reason to fight but he is considered terminal and he doesn’t have to fight anymore, but he still does, so we keep fighting with him.”

She said throughout this time, Jacob has touched the hearts of many, especially those in the Midland community. Just two weekends ago, a raffle was held in Jacob’s name to raise money for the family.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be that big, but it’s all been such a blessing,” said Stephani Hill, a family friend and the organizer behind the raffle. “And it really makes me see where I want to spend my money in the community, for the people that are going to give back to the community.”

The outcome was astonishing, incorporating more than 50 companies from around the Tall City that donated almost $14,000 worth of items to be raffled off.

“People still kept donating and donating and donating items and I was like, oh my gosh, like, it’s such a blessing to see the community come together, for a family in need.”

Rachel and the rest of the family are absolutely touched by everyone’s help, no matter the size of the gesture.

“For so many businesses who don’t have to support anyone, and they still went out of our way for us, it makes you really appreciative of your community, it makes you really appreciative of the people that are here.”

Hill said it was impossible not to want to do something for her friends, as her daughter and went to school together and grew very close.

“I can’t imagine being this family, traveling, with all these doctors appointments and with Jacob being terminal, they want to spend as much time with him as they can,” said an emotional Hill. “And if I can do something to help them be able to do that, that’s what I want to do.”

Now, they just hope everyone understands how grateful everyone is and how much Jacob is loved, by so many.

“He is a very loved little boy, by a lot of people not just his family, but by his community, by strangers. And I hope that we get to tell him that one day. How loved he was and how many people thought of him and prayed for him and wished him well,” smiled Rachel.

They both wanted to make sure every one who donated to the raffle were recognized and thanked once more. The following is every business in the Midland area that donated to the cause: