MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will participate in Excavation Safety Day presented by the Damage Prevention Council of Texas at 8 am on August 11th at the Ward County Event Center in Monahans, Tx.

Organizers of the event shared that August 11 (8/11) conveniently coincides with the phone number to call (811) before you dig.

The safety day event is free and open to the public.

A recent news release states that PPDC will present information about the Center’s Risk Management Institute safety courses and will have information available regarding the Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, and Production Safety) network.

The PPDC hosts monthly STEPS meetings on the Midland College main campus in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

Organizers say that Permian Basin STEPS representatives will be present at the safety day event in Monahans.

“Partnering with Texas811 for Excavation Safety Day is a great opportunity for the PPDC to extend our community outreach with the Damage Prevention Council of Texas and STEPS while bringing our safety and risk management classes to the public,” Erin Van Evera-Welch, director of the Midland College PPDC, explained. “

“Our classes are open to the Permian Basin community, and we provide continuing education for everyone—not just those who work directly in the petroleum industry.”