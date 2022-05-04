MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The past few years have been tough on many people including healthcare workers. During the pandemic, a lot of healthcare staff spent countless hours taking care of patients and navigating an evolving viral infection, COVID-19.

Now, Midland College and Permian Basin Area Health Education Center are stepping in to give healthcare workers some relief as we enter into Mental Health Awareness Month with a seminar titled “It’s Fine, I’m Fine, Everything is Fine: The Need for Recovery among Healthcare Workers”.

The event takes place this month on May 18th at Midland College’s main campus, F. Marie Hall Academic Building, Room 101. Organizers say that the event starts at 8:30 am and ends at 12:30 pm.

In a recent press release, speakers attending the event are Stephanie Moses, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, and Sarah Fanucci, LCSW, crisis intervention specialist. The event is free but registration is required. Attendees will be offered breakfast and CEUs.