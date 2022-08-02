MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Midland College Student Activities Department is hosting a free back-to-school concert to celebrate MC’s 50th Anniversary. The fun kicks off at 6 pm on August 26th at the Al G. Langford Chaparral Center featuring hit Latin artist AJ Castillo.

In a recent news release, the opening performance of the concert will be provided by Midlander and award-winning teen Tejano star Tristan Ramos. The event is free and open to the public.

Organizers say that tickets are not required, but seating is limited. Complimentary access wrist bands will be available at the doors. Doors open at 6 pm and the concert will start at 7 pm.

Attendees may purchase items from some of Midland food trucks located in the Chap Center parking lot at Door #1. (No outside food or drinks will be allowed.)

Below is more information about the artists performing.

About AJ Castillo

AJ Castillo is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style, his energetic performances and his extraordinary custom accordions. He has introduced a fresh new sound that expands the boundaries of accordion music and has become a well-known accordionist, singer, songwriter, performer and producer. He collaborated on the 2017 Latin Grammy Award-winning Best Regional Song “Siempre Es Asi.”

With the release of each consecutive project, AJ has taken his music to the next level and continues to amaze people with his ability to infuse different styles of music to create his new unique sound.