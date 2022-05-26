MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – To best support the growing size of its current program, Midland College is building a new facility to expand its pre-k academy and house its education program. The college will officially break ground for the new 60,000-square-foot, two-story structure on May 31st at 10 am.

In a recent news release, Midland College is increasing its main campus footprint with the new facility, a 12-month process that will increase the current pre-k academy partnership between MC and MISD. The existing education program includes a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood 3rd-grade teacher preparation.

The new building will increase the number of seats in the program through the partnership with MC and MISD from 68 seats to 288 seats. According to the news release, the new building will also provide a home for Midland College’s new Early Childhood Education bachelor’s degree program.

Completion of the building is set for the fall of 2023. Midland College President, Dr. Steve Thomas expressed his thoughts on the new facility being built.

“The Midland College Pre-K Academy and Center for Teaching Excellence address two major challenges facing our community—a shortage of quality early childhood opportunities and a shortage of teachers,” Dr. Thomas goes on to say “This project is evidence of Midland College’s commitment to providing education and training that help our community grow and prosper.”

In a recent news release, fundraising for the building is 90 percent complete with lead gifts of $10 million each from Permian Strategic Partnership and Scharbauer Foundation, Inc. Major donors include Abell-Hanger Foundation, The Beal Foundation, and Henry Foundation. The MC news release states that individuals, families, and businesses are providing additional financial support.