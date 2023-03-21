HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMID/KPEJ) – Eight-seed Midland College men’s basketball surged in the second half to defeat nine-seed Chipola in the second round of the NJCAA men’s national tournament. The win marked Midland’s first tournament victory in more than a decade.

“This is a new generation, it’s a new journey for this team. This team is an extension of me, not what’s gone on in the past. The first one’s always the toughest and that’s a really– supposed to be a really good team we just beat pretty well,” Tra Arnold, Midland College men’s basketball head coach, said.

The Chaparrals trailed by just three points at halftime but scored 34 to win 69-55. Midland relied on its tried and true stars Doug Young and Keonte Jones. The duo combined for 35 points, Jones putting up a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Midland College moves on to face the overall one-seed John A. Logan on Thursday.