MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Legacy Scholarship is an opportunity to Midland College students. It covers a student’s tuition and fees, and then they can use their Pell Grants to pay for books, supplies, rent, groceries.

Leaders at Midland College say since the legacy scholarship started in 1986, more than 20,000 students have been awarded funding through this program. Four big foundations currently fund this scholarship.

“It was really originally designed to create access to post-secondary education for students in midland. And so as time has gone on, we really focus now more on on the access to education, as well as the success piece,” said Megan Brincks.

Megan Brincks, the Director of Legacy Scholars Program says for the Fall 2022 semester, the college awarded 75 full-ride scholarships to new incoming college freshmen.

Now over the course of four semesters, that could mean a student could receive around $6,000 in scholarship dollars.

“So it’s really designed for students to to be able to start their career here at Midland College. We also hold them accountable for having a certain GPA for finishing the classes. They start for enrolling full time. And so it really helps students make sure that they are making progress toward their goals, both at midland college and beyond,” said Brincks.

For the 2022/2023 school year, Midland College has 30 strive coaches. Most of these coaches are full-time faculty, but we also have some staff.

“So for our current students right now, I’m having a lot of students come back and say that they really like the support, the wraparound support they get. Each student gets paired up with a success coach. And so this is somebody who is really has gone through some coach training and is really able to support that student, both in and out of the classroom,” said Brincks.

If you’d like to learn more about this scholarship opportunity and for how to apply, contact Midland College directly.