Midland College offers stipends to fall semester students

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- This fall, Midland College will award Emergency Financial Aid Grants to all eligible students experiencing emergency costs that arise due to coronavirus. Grant funds can be used for expenses such as tuition, food, housing, health care, or childcare.

The minimum award amount is $500, and students with exceptional need will be prioritized for funding.

These student grants are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will be awarded in addition to federal Pell grants and MC scholarships. For more information or to apply, click here. The applications will be available beginning August 10.