FORT STOCKTON, Texas (Nexstar)- Fort Stockton’s Midland College campus will hold a graduation ceremony for the 2021 Law Enforcement class on July 29th at 6:30 pm.

The ceremony will take place at James Rooney Memorial Park in Fort Stockton.

Students selected to graduate have completed more than 700 hundred hours of training in 47 different topics included in the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Basic Peace Officer course.