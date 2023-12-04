MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.

Midland College will be hosting the ceremony on Friday at the Chaparral Center. The ceremony will also be livestreamed here.

Here’s the order of candidates that will be walking the stage:

Friday, December 8th at 7pm

School of Applied Science

Associate of Arts

Associate of Arts in Teaching

Associate of Science

Associate of Applied Science

Early College High School

Certificates

For more information, please visit the Midland College website, email graduation@midland.edu, or call 432-685-4513.