MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.
Midland College will be hosting the ceremony on Friday at the Chaparral Center. The ceremony will also be livestreamed here.
Here’s the order of candidates that will be walking the stage:
Friday, December 8th at 7pm
- School of Applied Science
- Associate of Arts
- Associate of Arts in Teaching
- Associate of Science
- Associate of Applied Science
- Early College High School
- Certificates
For more information, please visit the Midland College website, email graduation@midland.edu, or call 432-685-4513.